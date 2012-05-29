TEXT-S&P summary: Interregional Distributive Grid Co. of Center JSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 -

Summary analysis -- Interregional Distributive Grid Co. of Center J 29-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Nov-2009 BB-/B BB-/B

Rationale

The ratings on Russia-based transmission grid operator Interregional Distributive Grid Co. of Center JSC (IDGC) are constrained by the company’s aging operating assets, regulatory uncertainties and government attempts to manually control tariffs, an aggressive financial profile, significant reliance on new debt in the implementation of its investment program, and a concentrated customer base. Moreover, the economies of the regions that the company serves are relatively weak, which has led to increased incidences of nonpayment by customers. The transitional features of Russia’s economy also constrain the ratings.