TEXT-S&P rates Cronos Containers Program I 2012-1 nts 'A (sf)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- Cronos Containers Program I Ltd.’s issuance is an ABS securitization backed by a $522,232,042.18 (net book value) portfolio containing 101,944 containers. This combined fleet of containers backs the series 2012-1 notes and the $170 million class A-1 and $30 million class A-2 series 2011-1 notes. The series 2011-1’s class A-1 and A-2 outstanding principal balances are $161.5 million and $28.5 million, respectively. The issuer has the right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash flows from the sale of containers.

-- We assigned our rating to the class A notes.

-- The rating reflects our view of the transaction’s timely interest and ultimate principal payments, the legal structure, the initial and future lessees’ estimated credit quality, and the manager’s experience, among other factors.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A (sf)’ rating to Cronos Containers Program I Ltd.’s $250 million fixed-rate asset-backed notes series 2012-1 (see list).

