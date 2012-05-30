TEXT-S&P cuts Danske Bank to 'A-/A-2';outlook stable

The starting point for our ratings on Danske Bank is the bank’s ‘bbb+’ anchor, which is based on our blended view of the banking systems that make up the majority of its operations. We consider Danske Bank’s business position to be “strong,” as defined in our criteria. This reflects our view of the bank’s position as the largest commercial bank in Denmark as well as its broad revenue base by line of business and its market position in its core market. We assess Danske Bank’s capital and earnings as “moderate” as a consequence of a RAC ratio which we anticipate will remain well below the 7% threshold in the next 18-24 months. Our assessment of Danske Bank’s risk position is “moderate” and primarily reflects the bank’s exposure to the Irish market, but also, to some extent, lingering problems in the Danish agriculture and commercial real estate sectors, which, in our opinion, have weaker risk profiles than other sectors. We view Danske Bank’s funding as “average” owing to its large and stable retail deposit base and the group’s access to the Danish covered bond market. Furthermore we view its liquidity as “adequate”, thanks to the strengthening of liquidity buffers over the past several years in line with market norms. The ratings also reflect our view of Danske Bank’s “high” systemic importance in Denmark which takes into account the bank’s material market shares in terms of retail deposits and residential mortgages, as well as its dominant role in small and midsize enterprise sector.

Our bank criteria use our Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank’s anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Denmark is ‘bbb+', based on an economic risk score of ‘3’ and an industry risk score of ‘3’.

We view Denmark as a politically stable, wealthy, and high-income country, which has suffered since the global financial market crisis. Consequently, we expect economic growth to be weak over the short to medium term. However, this is balanced by fiscal policy flexibility and Denmark’s sizable current account surpluses for more than a decade, which we anticipate will continue.

We believe the fallout from the domestic crisis will lead to increased consolidation in Denmark’s banking industry, and that further bank failures are possible. The industry has a relatively low share of core customer deposits. It also has a fairly high share of net external funding, which, however, relates to considerable cross-border activity. These higher risk characteristics are partly offset by a well-developed domestic bond market that remained open and functioning throughout the global market crisis.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Danske Bank will succeed in working out its remaining asset quality problems over the next three years within our base-case loss assumptions, specifically that impairments will not materially exceed 0.66% of net loans on average over that period. Furthermore we build into the outlook our expectation that management will remain focused on consolidating the present business and therefore exclude any major strategic transaction until the group has regained a stable earnings and capital position.

We could revise the outlook to negative or lower the ratings if economic conditions weaken markedly below our base-case assumptions in Danske Bank’s core markets and as a consequence revenues fall in combination with an increase in impairment costs beyond our base-case assumptions. Should such a development result in a RAC ratio of below 5%, this could trigger a downgrade. We could also take negative rating actions in the event of strategic changes that signal a risk appetite that is incompatible with the current rating level.

We could revise the outlook to positive or raise the rating if Danske Bank’s earnings improve above our base-case expectations and profits and capitalization normalize earlier than 2015. We could also take a positive rating action if the bank’s capitalization improves on a sustainable basis to a level above 7% according to our RAC framework.

Ratings List

Downgraded/Outlook action

To From

Danske Bank A/S

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 A/Negative/A-1

Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2 A/A-1

Senior Unsecured A- A

Subordinated BB+ BBB-

Junior Subordinated BB+ BBB-

Commercial Paper A-2 A-1

Sampo Bank PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 A/Negative/A-1

Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2 A/A-1

Senior Unsecured A- A

Subordinated BBB+ A-

Junior Subordinated BB+ BBB-

Danske Corp., Delaware

Commercial Paper* A-/A-2 A/A-1

Ratings Affirmed

Danske Bank A/S

Nordic National Scale Rating K-1

Commercial Paper K-1

*Guaranteed by Danske Bank A/S