TEXT-Fitch updates structured finance special-purpose vehicles criteria; no rating impact
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
May 30, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates structured finance special-purpose vehicles criteria; no rating impact

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 30 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for special-purpose vehicles (SPV) in Structured Finance (SF) transactions. The criteria contains only minimal changes and will not have any impact for existing SF transaction ratings.

The report describes the agency’s approach to analysing bankruptcy-remote SPVs. Key rating considerations include the bankruptcy remoteness of the SPV, the isolation of the assets from the credit risk of the originator and robust legal support by way of opinions

The full report, entitled ‘Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance Transactions’ is available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance Transactions

here

