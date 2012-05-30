FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P report examines Maghreb insurers' growth prospects
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P report examines Maghreb insurers' growth prospects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 30 - The insurance markets in the Maghreb region--Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia--share long-term growth potential, in Standard & Poor’s opinion. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has today announced the publication of its report “Long-Term Growth Potential For Maghreb Insurers Increases The Need For Risk Management Under Tough Economic Conditions.”

“We think these markets are likely to advance on the back of mounting needs for life and savings products, and demand for personal lines of business, like home property and health, which remain either untapped or underdeveloped,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Vittorio Sangiorgio.

In addition, developing infrastructure and government efforts to increase insurance penetration are likely to support premium volumes in the coming years.

Growth potential varies among the three markets, however, given their differing economic prospects, maturity, business mix, and comprehensiveness of distribution channels.

“We consider that challenging economic conditions, stiffening competition, and volatile investment markets accentuate the need for tightened risk management practices for those players who seek healthy long-term growth,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Gwenaelle Gibert.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.