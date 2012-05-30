TEXT-S&P assigns 'bb' rating to Protelindo; outlook stable

Protelindo has a “fair” business risk profile. Our assessment factors in the company’s customer concentration, with HCPT accounting for about 40% of revenue. Protelindo has acquired about two-thirds of its towers from HCPT, which has a weak market position (a subscriber market share of less than 5%). However, we believe that the following factors mitigate the concentration risk: (1) the essential nature of telecom infrastructure for operators; (2) the support of HCPT’s parent Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--) through consistent investments; and (3) a non-cancelable feature of lease contracts, even if ownership of the telecom operator changes. We expect Protelindo’s customer concentration to gradually reduce over the next two to three years.

Protelindo has strong operating efficiency, in our view, with long-term tower leases of about 10 years. The leases contain inflation-linked clauses. The company also passes through certain costs to customers, including electricity costs. Protelindo’s nearly 7,000 towers have a tenancy ratio (the number of operators sharing a tower) of about 1.7x. The ratio, combined with Protelindo’s experienced management, generates above-average EBITDA margins of 76%-78%.

Protelindo has a good market position in the Indonesian tower industry. It is the country’s largest independent tower company. Its tower portfolio is diversified across the country. However, PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk. (not rated), another local independent tower company, is a close second after it acquired 2,500 towers from PT Indosat Tbk. (BB/Watch Positive/--; axBBB-/Watch Positive). Large telecom operators such as PT XL Axiata Tbk. still control about two-thirds of telecom towers in Indonesia and share some of them with other operators. Nevertheless, we believe that the demand for towers from independent tower companies will increase as local regulations encourage tower sharing and telecom operators focus on providing services rather than on managing towers.

Liquidity

We assess Protelindo’s liquidity to be “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. This is despite our expectation that the company’s sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by more than 1.5x over the next 24 months. We believe the company will use its liquidity to fund its growth opportunities, particularly acquisitions. We anticipate that net liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources include a cash balance of Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 650 billion and an unused long-term committed credit facility of IDR1.5 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- Sources of liquidity include our expectation of FFO of more than IDR1.1 trillion each year over the next two years.

-- Uses of liquidity include about IDR500 billion in debt due in the next 12 months.

-- Uses also include our expectation of a minimum IDR1 trillion in capital expenditure--which we believe the company will incur based on its build-to-suit tower pipeline--and IDR325 billion for acquisition of towers from HCPT due to an existing commitment.

Protelindo has significant headroom under its covenants.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook on Protelindo reflects our expectation that the company can maintain its operating efficiency and stable cash flows.

We could lower the rating if the company undertakes large debt-financed tower portfolio acquisitions, such that we expect the ratio of debt to EBITDA to remain more than 4.5x for a prolonged period. We could also downgrade Protelindo if the company’s market position deteriorates because HCPT winds up its operations or sells them to another weak telecom operator.

We could raise the rating if Protelindo improves its market position and diversity. We could also upgrade the company if we expect it to improve and maintain stronger financial ratios, with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.5x or lower.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

New Rating

PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia

Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/--

ASEAN Regional Scale Rating axBBB-/--/--