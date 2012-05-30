TEXT-S&P summary: PT Telekomunikasi Selular

Telkomsel’s business risk profile is “satisfactory”. The company has competitive advantages over its local peers because of: (1) its large network, covering more than 95% of Indonesia’s population; (2) its service quality and brand reputation; and (3) its strong balance sheet, which enables it to expand using internal funds. Telkomsel’s market share has averaged about 40% for the past three years. The company’s subscriber base increased 10.6% year on year to 109.9 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2012.

The Indonesian telecom market is competitive and susceptible to price-based competition. The wireless subscriber growth has moderated because of a high wireless penetration rate of more than 100%, including users who hold multiple SIM (subscriber identity module) cards. Nevertheless, the top three players dominate. PT Indosat Tbk. (BB/Watch Pos/--; axBBB-/Watch Pos) has a market share of about 20% and PT XL Axiata Tbk. (not rated) has about 18% share. We expect future growth to be driven by demand for data services.

Telkomsel’s operating performance is likely to remain weak over the next one to two years because the company is penetrating the lower margin markets and due to increased contribution of data revenue. Nevertheless Telkomsel’s margins should remain stronger than its regional peers’. The company’s EBITDA margin slipped to 57.1% in 2011, from 58.9% in 2010. An increase in operating expenses because of a rise in data access fee for Blackberry services and higher marketing expenses pushed down margins. Revenue increased 6.9% because of a 29% growth in non-voice revenue driven by data services. Telkomsel wasn’t significantly affected by the government’s new regulation on value-added services even though the new regulation resulted in a 5% decline in non-voice revenue in the last quarter of 2011 compared to the previous quarter.

We view Telkomsel’s financial risk profile as “modest”. Telkomsel’s financial policy is conservative with a ratio of debt to capital of 14.4% as of Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, the company has strong cash flow protection measures. Its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt has been more than 150% for over five years. Telkomsel continues to register large and stable positive free operating cash flow (FOCF). We expect the company to distribute most of its FOCF as dividends.

Telkomsel is 65% owned by state-owned PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. (not rated). Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1) holds the remaining stake.

Standard & Poor’s base-case scenario

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ base-case scenario for Telkomsel indicates a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 0.3x and an FFO-to-debt ratio of more than 150% over the next three years. Our projections are based on the following assumptions:

-- Revenue growth would slow down to about 4.5% in 2012. The growth rate will further decline as subscriber growth is offset by the low average revenue per user (ARPU) of rural subscribers.

-- EBITDA margins will continue to decline to about 55% in 2012 and 52% in 2014 because we expect the company to incur higher network expenses, especially with an increase in the data business.

-- We expect capital expenditure to be at about 20% of revenue in 2012 and to gradually decline to about 16% of revenue by 2014.

-- We have assumed that the dividend payout ratio will gradually increase to 100% in 2014, from 85% in 2012.

Liquidity

We assess Telkomsel’s liquidity as “strong”, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by more than 2x over the next two years. We anticipate that net liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, Telkomsel’s liquidity sources include cash and cash equivalents of Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 4.2 trillion.

-- Sources also include our projection of FFO of about IDR23 trillion in the next 12 months.

-- Uses of liquidity include debt due in the next 12 months of about IDR2.3 trillion.

-- Uses also include minimum capital expenditure of about IDR5 trillion, which we believe is required for maintenance, and our expectation of dividend distribution of about IDR5 trillion, even in case of stress.

The company also has significant headroom in its covenants.

Telkomsel also benefits from strong financial flexibility with a high level of unencumbered assets, low debt, and its affiliation with Singapore Telecommunications.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Telkomsel’s solid market position and strong cash flow generation, which could mitigate any potential competitive pressure in the next couple of years.

We are likely to raise the rating on the company if the ‘BBB-’ T&C risk assessment on Indonesia improves.

Conversely, we could downgrade Telkomsel if a lowering of the sovereign rating prompts us to lower the T&C risk assessment, or if Indonesia’s country risk heightens. We could also lower the rating on Telkomsel if shareholders’ initiatives, such as significant dividend payouts and debt-funded investments, weaken the company’s financial performance, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio stays at about 2x on a sustainable basis.