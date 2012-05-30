FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P lowers Yell to 'CCC+' on restructuring risk
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers Yell to 'CCC+' on restructuring risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 -

Overview

-- U.K.-based international publisher of classified directories Yell Group PLC (Yell) has appointed advisors to help the group put in place a new capital structure. The options could be wide-ranging.

-- Due to the limited visibility on timing, and the level of the inflection point in Yell’s revenues and earnings, we believe that there is a material risk that the potential options could encompass debt-restructuring measures that we would deem tantamount to a default.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Yell to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of ongoing pressures on Yell’s operating performance and factors in a possible downgrade if the group announces an exchange offer or debt-restructuring measures that we consider to be credit-dilutive.

Rating Action

On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-’ its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based international publisher of classified directories Yell Group PLC (Yell). The outlook is negative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.