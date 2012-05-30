FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Cableuropa S.A.U.
May 30, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Cableuropa S.A.U.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Cableuropa S.A.U. -------------------------------------- 30-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Cable and other

pay TV services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--

02-Feb-2011 B/-- B/--

04-May-2010 B-/-- B-/--

16-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR700 mil 8.875% SPV Tranche 1 Facility bank

ln due 12/31/2018 B+ 30-May-2012

EUR300 mil 8.875% SPV Tranche 2 Facility bank

ln due 12/31/2018 B+ 30-May-2012

US$1 bil 8.875% bank ln due 12/01/2018 B+ 30-May-2012

US$280 mil 8.875% bank ln due 12/01/2018 B+ 30-May-2012

