TEXT-S&P ups Cableuropa to 'B+'; prop nts rtd 'B+'

Rationale

The upgrade follows the company’s announcement of the successful refinancing of its large 2013 senior bank debt maturities with a mix of new long-term bank facilities and secured notes. In our view, the completion of the company’s refinancing plan, which also includes a new set of covenants and a new revolving credit facility (RCF), has enabled Cableuropa to materially improve its debt maturity profile and financial flexibility.

The rating action also reflects Cableuropa’s improving financial risk profile, which we now assess as “aggressive” compared with “highly leveraged” previously. In addition to the current refinancing, we base our revised assessment on the marked improvement in free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation over the last two years and the recent conversion into common equity of the fast-accruing EUR198 million (as of March 2012) shareholder loan held by Grupo Corporativo ONO S.A., Cableuropa’s ultimate parent company. Because we treat shareholder loans as debt for the purpose of our analysis, the conversion has lowered the company’s pro forma adjusted debt leverage (pro forma for the transaction) to about 4.9x at the end of March 2012, from 5.2x at year-end 2011.

Despite increased competition for bundled products over the past two years and the prolonged difficult economic environment in Spain, we believe that Cableuropa should be able to sustain sound operating resilience in 2012 and 2013 in its core residential direct-access segment (which contributes about 80% of total revenues). We forecast overall flat to low-single-digit year-on-year revenue growth and sustained strong EBITDA margin (about 50%) in 2012, enabling the company to maintain adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.0x over the next 12 months. Increased penetration of the group’s bundled products and its ability to retain subscribers generating the highest average revenue per user (ARPU) are supported by its strong and higher-capacity network capabilities than its competitors. These strengths should enable the group to offset ongoing pressures on revenues from more discretionary fixed-to-mobile usage and pay-per-view spending, and from rising churn and pricing pressures in the lower-end of the broadband segment.

We think FOCF will likely weaken materially in 2012, potentially turning slightly negative, owing to large negative working capital movements stemming from the settlement of the Sogecable litigation, and higher interest costs boosted by transaction fees. However, we view these elements as nonrecurring and anticipate that Cableuropa will continue to deliver a resilient operating performance and sound conversion of profits into cash flow. We therefore expect FOCF to rebound to about EUR150 million or more in 2013.

The ratings on Cableuropa also reflect our view of the group’s “fair” business risk profile, based on Cableuropa’s position as Spain’s No. 2 provider of triple-play services, through its strong proprietary network, the sound operating resilience of its core residential segment, and the group’s track record of improving its profitability to a solid level.

The ratings are constrained by what we view as a difficult economic and competitive environment for the company’s core telecommunication and pay-TV services in Spain, its moderate free operating cash flow generation, and aggressive debt leverage.

Liquidity

We assess Cableuropa’s liquidity position as “adequate,” as defined by our criteria, and pro forma for the refinancing.

As of March 31, 2012, and pro forma for the refinancing, we forecast the group’s sources of liquidity--including cash, cash flow generated, and credit line availability--to exceed its uses by 1.3x or more in the next 12 months.

Our assessment of Cableuropa’s pro forma liquidity profile, taking into account the recent refinancing, includes the following factors:

-- Total debt maturities of EUR39 million in 2013, EUR77 million in 2014, and EUR128 million in 2015. The group has no major debt maturity before 2017.

-- Estimated available cash and equivalents of EUR50 million at the end of 2012.

-- Our forecast of sustained positive FOCF--excluding 2012 nonrecurring items--of EUR150 million or more annually, despite some cash outflow related to tax payment following local corporate tax legislation reform.

-- A fully undrawn EUR100 million committed RCF, providing adequate additional financial flexibility in our opinion.

-- Senior secured credit facilities, subject to new quarterly financial covenant tests, as follows: maximum total debt to last-12-months’ EBITDA, and minimum interest coverage tests. Our base-case scenario assumes that headroom under the company’s ratios should remain adequate, in excess of 15% over the next 12 months, with respect to these covenant limits. Nevertheless, we believe that covenant thresholds will tighten over time, placing additional deleveraging requirements on Cableuropa.

Recovery analysis

The proposed EUR224.3 million euro-equivalent senior secured notes, due 2018, to be issued by the special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Nara Cable Funding, are rated ‘B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on Cableuropa. The notes will be issued in U.S. dollars. The SPV Tranche 4 facility through which Nara Cable Funding will lend the proceeds of the proposed notes, if issued successfully, to Cableuropa, is also rated ‘B+’ in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on SPV Tranche 4 is ‘3’, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for the lenders in the event of a payment default. Recovery prospects are at the high end of the range.

The EUR700 million, EUR300 million, and $1 billion 8.875% senior secured notes issued by Nara Cable Funding and due 2018, are rated ‘B+', in line with the corporate credit rating.

The $225 million and EUR295 million unsecured notes due 2019, issued by ONO Finance PLC and ONO Finance II, are rated ‘B-'. The recovery rating on these notes is ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for the bondholders.

The recovery rating on the senior secured SPV loans (tranches 1, 2 and 3)--the pass-through loans corresponding to the existing senior secured notes--is ‘3’, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery.

We have not assigned recovery ratings to the proposed and existing senior secured notes. That said, we believe that recovery prospects for these notes are intrinsically linked to the recovery prospects on the senior secured SPV tranche facilities. We base this view on the assignment of rights granted to noteholders under the SPV tranche facilities. We consider that potential recovery for noteholders would rely entirely on the effective operation of the pass-through structure between the corporate entity (Cableuropa) and the issuer (Nara Cable Funding).

The issue ratings on the proposed notes and the proposed SPV Tranche 4 facility are based on preliminary information and are subject to our review of the final documentation. We understand that the terms and conditions of the proposed notes will mirror exactly those of the existing senior secured notes, including similar security and guarantee package and similar incurrence covenants.

On May 24, 2012, Cableuropa signed a new senior secured credit agreement, which allowed the company to fully refinance the EUR1.4 billion of outstanding bank debt due 2013. The new credit agreement includes a EUR890.7 million amortizing term loan A due June 2017, a EUR185.0 million term loan B due March 2018, a bridge loan of EUR224.3 million, a EUR100 million RCF due June 2017 and the EUR1 billion and $1 billion SPV tranche loans due December 2018. Management expects that the proposed bond issuance will fully repay the EUR224.3 million bridge loan. We understand that the bridge loan will be fully converted into the term loan B, if the company does not manage to access the bond markets within a 30-day period.

The issue and recovery ratings on the existing SPV tranche loans and the proposed SPV Tranche 4 facility reflect our estimate of the value available and accessible to the respective creditors in an event of default, the likelihood of insolvency proceedings being adversely influenced by Cableuropa’s country of domicile, and the high proportion of senior secured debt instruments in the capital structure. The ratings also reflect the weak security package of the senior secured credit facilities, mainly including a first-ranking share pledge over Cableuropa and any material subsidiaries.

Following the refinancing of Cableuropa bank facilities, we have reviewed our recovery analysis and now assume a default of the company in 2015. We expect a payment default to occur as a result of a weaker operating performance on the back of the current difficult macroeconomic environment. This would be further accelerated by a tough, competitive climate resulting in an increase in churn rate and a reduction in the group’s profitability margins.

We value the group on a going-concern basis in an event of default, given Cableuropa’s solid market positions and the cable sector’s significant barriers to entry that result from the industry’s high capital intensiveness. At the hypothetical point of default in 2015, we value the group at about EUR2.9 billion and we assume a total of EUR3.1 billion of senior secured debt outstanding, including a fully drawn RCF of EUR100 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Cableuropa will deliver a resilient operating performance over the next 12 months, despite heightened economic and competitive pressures in its core residential segment, maintain its strong profitability, and keep adjusted total debt to EBITDA below 5.0x. We view the latter ratio as commensurate with the current rating. In addition, the stable outlook factors in our view that the company’s FOCF will likely rebound to EUR150 million or more from 2013, and that covenant headroom will remain adequate (at least 15%) over the next two years.

We could lower the rating if Cableuropa’s operating performance and FOCF generation meaningfully underperform our current base-case expectations. This could occur owing to excessive market competition and the rising impact of prolonged tough economic conditions, leading in turn to weaker financial flexibility to face debt amortization or tight covenant headroom. We could also lower the rating if Cableuropa’s ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA was to remain sustainably higher than 5x, for example, as a result of operational underperformance or aggressive financial policy decision.

We view rating upside as remote at this stage, owing to Cableuropa’s majority private equity ownership and the associated likely aggressive financial policy, and by limited prospects for higher FOCF generation.

Ratings List

New Rating

Cableuropa S.A.U.

Senior Secured

EUR224.3 mil (equivalent) 8.875%

bank ln due 12/01/2018 B+

Recovery Rating 3

Nara Cable Funding Ltd.

Senior Secured B+

Upgraded

To From

Cableuropa S.A.U.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Stable/--

Senior Secured

EUR300 mil 8.875% SPV Tranche 2 B+ B

facility bank ln due 12/31/2018

Recovery Rating 3 3

US$1 bil 8.875% bank ln due B+ B

12/01/2018

Recovery Rating 3 3

EUR700 mil 8.875% SPV Tranche 1 B+ B

facility bank ln due 12/31/2018

Recovery Rating 3 3

ONO Finance II PLC

Senior Unsecured

EUR270 mil 8.00% fxd- and fltg-rate B- CCC+

nts due 05/16/2014*

Recovery Rating 6 6

EUR295 mil, US$225 mil bnds due B- CCC+

07/15/2019

Recovery Rating 6 6

*Guaranteed by Cableuropa S.A.

ONO Finance PLC

Senior Unsecured* B- CCC+

Recovery Rating 6 6

*Guaranteed by Cableuropa S.A.