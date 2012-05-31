TEXT-S&P ratings - South Australia (State of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 -
Ratings -- South Australia (State of) ----------------------------- 31-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-May-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
27-Sep-2004 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
