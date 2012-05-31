TEXT-S&P ratings - South Australian Government Financing Authority

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- South Australian Government Financing Authority -------- 31-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: Australia
Primary SIC: International
affairs
Mult. CUSIP6: 83637J
Mult. CUSIP6: 83637K
Mult. CUSIP6: 83637L
Mult. CUSIP6: 83637M
Mult. CUSIP6: 83637N
Mult. CUSIP6: 83637P
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-May-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
27-Sep-2004 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : South Australia (State of)
Rating Rating Date
AUD0 mil 6.00% 2013 select line bnds due
05/15/2013 AA+/A-1+ 23-Aug-2007
AUD1 bil med-term note Prog 10/25/1990: sr
unsecd AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD71.4 mil var rate Inflation Indexed
Annuities ser 1 due 06/15/2016 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD71 mil 4.00% AUD capital indexed bnds due
09/20/2015 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD0 mil 5.75% benchmark bnds due 04/20/2015 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD500 mil zero cpn nts due 12/21/2015 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD1.3 bil 5.25% Banchmark bnds due 06/06/2014 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD0 mil 5.75% Benchmark bnds due 09/20/2017 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD0 mil 5.00% Benchmark bnds due 05/20/2021 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD750 mil 4.75% benchmark bnds due 08/06/2019 AA+ 31-May-2012
EURO CP prog auth amt US$1 bil A-1+ 01-Mar-1990
AUSTRALIAN CP prog auth amt AUD1.5 bil A-1+ 09-May-1994