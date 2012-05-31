FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - South Australian Government Financing Authority
May 31, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - South Australian Government Financing Authority

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- South Australian Government Financing Authority -------- 31-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: Australia

Primary SIC: International

affairs

Mult. CUSIP6: 83637J

Mult. CUSIP6: 83637K

Mult. CUSIP6: 83637L

Mult. CUSIP6: 83637M

Mult. CUSIP6: 83637N

Mult. CUSIP6: 83637P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-May-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

27-Sep-2004 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : South Australia (State of)

Rating Rating Date

AUD0 mil 6.00% 2013 select line bnds due

05/15/2013 AA+/A-1+ 23-Aug-2007

AUD1 bil med-term note Prog 10/25/1990: sr

unsecd AA+ 31-May-2012

AUD71.4 mil var rate Inflation Indexed

Annuities ser 1 due 06/15/2016 AA+ 31-May-2012

AUD71 mil 4.00% AUD capital indexed bnds due

09/20/2015 AA+ 31-May-2012

AUD0 mil 5.75% benchmark bnds due 04/20/2015 AA+ 31-May-2012

AUD500 mil zero cpn nts due 12/21/2015 AA+ 31-May-2012

AUD1.3 bil 5.25% Banchmark bnds due 06/06/2014 AA+ 31-May-2012

AUD0 mil 5.75% Benchmark bnds due 09/20/2017 AA+ 31-May-2012

AUD0 mil 5.00% Benchmark bnds due 05/20/2021 AA+ 31-May-2012

AUD750 mil 4.75% benchmark bnds due 08/06/2019 AA+ 31-May-2012

EURO CP prog auth amt US$1 bil A-1+ 01-Mar-1990

AUSTRALIAN CP prog auth amt AUD1.5 bil A-1+ 09-May-1994

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
