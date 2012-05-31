FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Danish Mortgage Bank DLR Kredit A/S 'BBB+/A-2'
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Danish Mortgage Bank DLR Kredit A/S 'BBB+/A-2'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 -

Overview

-- DLR Kredit A/S (DLR) is a Danish mortgage bank and specialized mortgage lender. In our view, DLR has an adequate business position, adequate capital and earnings, a moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity reflecting a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of ‘bbb’.

-- We consider DLR to have moderate systemic importance in Denmark, which provides a one-notch rating uplift above the SACP.

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB+’ long-term counterparty credit rating and our ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty credit rating to DLR.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that DLR will remain a specialized product provider to its owners, the local and regional banks in Denmark. Furthermore, we anticipate that DLR will receive equity injections in 2012, in accordance with a plan agreed in 2008.

Rating Action

On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term credit counterparty ratings to Danish mortgage bank and specialized agriculture lender DLR Kredit A/S (DLR). The outlook is stable.

