TEXT-Fitch rates Indonesia's PT Protelindo 'BB'/'AA-(idn)'; outlook stable

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia’s PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Protelindo) a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB’ and a National Long-Term Rating of ‘AA-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable on both ratings.

In assigning the ratings, Fitch based its analysis on the financial statements of Protelindo, taking into account additional operating costs at its parent. Protelindo is Indonesia’s largest independent tower company with 6,767 telecom sites, 11,510 tenancies and an industry leading tenancy ratio of 1.7x at end-March 2012.

Protelindo’s ratings reflect its weak counterparty mix as it derives 69% of its revenue from speculative-grade telcos and 31% from investment-grade telcos. Fitch believes that such weaker telcos control less than 10% of Indonesian telco revenue and will continue to struggle to achieve positive operating profits in the short- to medium-term. Further, Protelindo has significant exposure (39% of Q112 revenue) to PT Hutchison CP Telecommunication (HCPT, a subsidiary of Hutchison Whampoa Limited (HWL, ‘A-'/Stable), which is a small operator with a low single-digit market share in the Indonesian telco sector.

However, Fitch derives comfort from the fact that telcos frequently view tower lease obligations as senior to debt service given the need to continue to provide services to subscribers. This is evidenced by the company’s experience with PT Mobile-8 (renamed PT Smartfren) which eventually paid off all of its lease obligations despite having to restructure its debt in 2008. Fitch notes that Protelindo’s focus on increasing tenancies from investment-grade telcos strengthens its business; their revenue contribution increased to 31% for Q112 from 17% in 2009, representing a significant share of new business for Protelindo.

Protelindo derives stable and predictable cash flows from long-term non-cancellable contracts (10-12 years) with Indonesian telcos, which provide for in-built annual price increases linked to the inflation rate. The company receives more than half of its total revenue annually in advance and had about USD1.8bn (IDR16.2trn) of contracted revenue as of the financial year ended March 2012.

Protelindo’s credit strengths also include its exceptional EBITDA margins (Q1FY12: 84%) and its moderate leverage (net adjusted debt/ EBITDAR of 3.9x at end-March 2012). Moreover, Indonesian tower companies benefit from a favourable regulatory regime, which effectively prevents foreigners from owning tower companies and encourages telcos to share towers, as opposed to building new single-tenancy towers. Fitch expects Protelindo to grow strongly over the short-to medium-term, given its robust order book, financial flexibility and strong demand for tower sites backed by telcos’ need to increase 2G capacity and to achieve greater 3G penetration.

Consolidation and acquisitions are a natural strategy in the Indonesian telecoms tower business given the significant predictable free cash flow generated by existing assets. Nevertheless, the ratings take into account Fitch’s belief that Protelindo’s management will take a disciplined approach to acquisitions, evidenced by a net debt to running EBITDA target of 3.0x.

Protelindo’s ratings may be negatively affected if any acquisitions or capital management initiatives result in adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR rising above 4.0x on a sustained basis. Weakening of HWL’s commitment to HCPT leading to HCPT not honouring its contractual commitments to Protelindo would also put downward pressure on the ratings. An upgrade may be considered if the company is able to deleverage significantly on a sustained basis. However, Fitch regards this as unlikely given Protelindo’s acquisitive strategy.

Protelindo leases passive infrastructure to telcos for antennas and other equipment necessary for wireless signal transmission. Its major shareholders are the investment companies of the Hartono family, which controls the Indonesian Djarum Group and 50% of Bank Central Asia. Protelindo’s revenues and EBITDA have increased at a compounded aggregate growth rate of 99% and 114%, respectively, over 2007-2012. During Q112, Protelindo reported unaudited revenues and EBITDA of IDR481.5bn and IDR404bn, respectively.