TEXT-S&P summary: HDI-Gerling Verzekeringen N.V.
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: HDI-Gerling Verzekeringen N.V.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- HDI-Gerling Verzekeringen N.V. ---------------- 31-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Jun-2006 A/-- --/--

02-Aug-2005 A+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating strengths on Netherlands-based HDI-Gerling Verzekeringen N.V. (HDI-Gerling) include the company’s role as a strategically important subsidiary of the Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG; core operating entities rated A+/Stable/--) and the record of strong operating results. These strengths are partly offset by HDI-Gerling’s concentration in the small and potentially volatile Dutch and Belgian industrial and commercial markets, which experience cyclical competitive pressure from global multiline insurers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
