TEXT-S&P lowers rating on Polish construction company PBG to 'SD'

In addition, PBG has not yet completed the planned new 12-month bridge facility of Polish zloty (PLN) 200 million (EUR47 million) to fund ongoing operations and the acquisition loan of a PLN350 million. This puts additional stress on its liquidity position, which was already under increased pressure because of the company’s weakened operating performance.

We therefore see the standstill agreement as a de facto distressed restructuring under our criteria. The ‘SD’ reflects:

-- The absence of compensation to lenders for extending the maturing loans;

-- Our view that the standstill has not come under normal business circumstances given the announced debt restructuring; and

-- The fact that not all of the company’s the debt outstanding is affected.

According to information we have received from the company, all bilateral lenders have agreed to the standstill agreement and the group continues to meet all interest payments. We will reassess PBG’s credit profile after the company emerges from the standstill agreement.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009

-- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of ‘D’ And ‘SD’ Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

PBG S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating SD B+/Watch Neg/--