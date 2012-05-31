FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises rating on AFD's 500 Mil. Euro Jr. Sub Debt To 'AA-'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 9:38 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises rating on AFD's 500 Mil. Euro Jr. Sub Debt To 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 -

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has raised the issue rating on the

EUR500 million undated deferrable subordinated debt to ‘AA-’ from ‘A+’ issued by Agence

Francaise de Developpement (AFD; AA+/Negative/A-1+). At the same time, we affirmed

the issue rating on AFD’s EUR300 million deeply subordinated debt (“titres super subordonnes”) at ‘A+'.

We notch down the issue ratings of AFD’s hybrid capital instruments from the issuer credit rating (ICR) and not from the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in application of paragraph 60 of our bank hybrid criteria. That’s because we consider that the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) would likely provide sufficient financial support to prevent activation of a nonpayment trigger. This reflects our view that AFD has very close legal, operational, strategic, and reputational links with the French state.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.