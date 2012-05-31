TEXT-S&P raises rating on AFD's 500 Mil. Euro Jr. Sub Debt To 'AA-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 -

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has raised the issue rating on the

EUR500 million undated deferrable subordinated debt to ‘AA-’ from ‘A+’ issued by Agence

Francaise de Developpement (AFD; AA+/Negative/A-1+). At the same time, we affirmed

the issue rating on AFD’s EUR300 million deeply subordinated debt (“titres super subordonnes”) at ‘A+'.

We notch down the issue ratings of AFD’s hybrid capital instruments from the issuer credit rating (ICR) and not from the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in application of paragraph 60 of our bank hybrid criteria. That’s because we consider that the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) would likely provide sufficient financial support to prevent activation of a nonpayment trigger. This reflects our view that AFD has very close legal, operational, strategic, and reputational links with the French state.