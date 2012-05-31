TEXT-S&P summary: Bashkortostan (Republic of)

In this scenario, tax-supported debt will likely remain modest, within 25% of revenues until 2014.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our upside-case scenario and our view that Bashkortostan’s operating revenues will increase. It also reflects our view that the republic’s continued prudent financial policies will enable it to better contain expenditure pressure and consolidate its solid financial performance with operating surpluses above 10% and deficits after capital accounts of only 3%-4%. Accordingly, we expect the republic to maintain high cash reserves while keeping debt at low levels.

If this is the case, we could raise the rating in the next 12 months if Bashkortostan institutionalizes its reserve and liquidity policies, such that reserves are demonstrably sufficient to offset revenue volatility risk and cover future debt service over the medium term.

We could revise the outlook to stable within the next 12 months, if Bashkortostan fails to institutionalize its reserve and liquidity policies as described, or implements a more aggressive financial policy that leads to financial performance in line with our base-case scenario, resulting in depletion of cash reserves.