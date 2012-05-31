FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings -PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk.
#Basic Materials
May 31, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings -PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. -------------------- 31-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: AGRICULTURAL

SERVICES

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Nov-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

18-Oct-2011 CC/-- CC/--

18-Sep-2009 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

