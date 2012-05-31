TEXT-S&P places BSP and Agri International rtgs on watch negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - A cross default clause between BSP and its subsidiary Agri International would mean a default by Agri International on its loan would result in a default by BSP.

-- Agri International’s guaranteed US$150 million senior secured notes are due on July 15, 2012.

-- BSP is yet to finalize a loan to repay these notes.

-- We are placing our ‘CCC+’ long-term corporate credit ratings on both the Indonesian plantation companies on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had placed its ‘CCC+’ long-term corporate credit rating on Indonesian plantation company Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed our ‘CCC+’ issue rating on the company’s guaranteed US$150 million senior secured notes due July 15, 2012, on CreditWatch with negative implications. AI Finance B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Agri International, issued the notes.

At the same time, we placed our ‘CCC+’ long-term corporate credit rating on Indonesian plantation company PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. (BSP) on CreditWatch with negative implications.

“We placed the ratings on CreditWatch because BSP is taking longer than we had expected to finalize a loan to repay the US$150 million guaranteed notes of its subsidiary Agri International,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Vishal Kulkarni. “A further delay would increase the risk of default by Agri International. Due to a cross default clause in BSP’s syndicated bank loan documents, a default on Agri International’s notes would tantamount to a default by BSP.”

BSP has management control over Agri International.

Both Agri International and BSP have “weak” liquidity, as our criteria define the term. We expect Agri International’s sources of liquidity to likely fall short of its uses over the next six months. We anticipate that BSP’s ratio of sources of liquidity to its uses will remain less than 0.5x in 2012 and 2013.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placements within the next two weeks. We could lower our rating on BSP as well as on Agri International by multiple notches to ‘CC’ if BSP fails to arrange for the loan during this time.

“At this point, an upgrade of either BSP or Agri International is unlikely even if BSP refinances the upcoming notes,” said Mr. Kulkarni. This is because of the companies’ tenuous operating efficiency and weak cash flows. In addition, BSP has sizable debt amortization.

