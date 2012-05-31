FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Stena AB
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Stena AB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Stena AB ----------------------------------------------- 31-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Ferries

Mult. CUSIP6: 34527#

Mult. CUSIP6: 858577

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-May-2012 BB/-- BB/--

13-Jun-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

USS$250 mil 7.00% callable nts due 12/01/2016 BB 31-May-2012

EUR300 mil 6.125% bnds due 02/01/2017 BB 31-May-2012

EUR102 mil 5.875% nts due 02/01/2019 BB 31-May-2012

EUR200 mil 7.875% bnds due 03/15/2020 BB 31-May-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
