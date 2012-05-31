TEXT-S&P Summary: Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug

Rationale

The ratings on Russian region, Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (YANAO), reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the okrug’s contingency fund, exceptionally strong liquidity position, zero or very modest debt, robust financial performance, and high wealth indicators. The okrug’s high dependence on a major taxpayer, OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable/A-2); limited revenue predictability, and uncertainties about its institutional status constrain the ratings.

We see YANAO’s recently legislated contingency fund as a strong move to counter its heavy dependence on Gazprom. A major employer, investor, and taxpayer in YANAO, Gazprom accounted for about 40% of the okrug’s tax revenues on average in 2008-2011. YANAO’s fiscal rules have set the minimum size of its contingency fund at 10% of tax and nontax revenues, which is equivalent to about 12% of its operating spending. The allocation of the fund is strictly conditional on operating revenues falling below the levels envisaged by the okrug’s generally conservative budget.

The volatility of international energy markets affects YANAO’s operating revenues only moderately, however. This is because Gazprom’s profits from its mining units in the okrug are regulated by the company’s internal policies and have not entirely related to external gas prices. Moreover, recent changes to Russia’s national tax legislation enable vertically integrated companies to allocate tax payments at the place of operation, rather than the place of registration (normally the city of Moscow). This could benefit YANAO via bigger tax contributions from Russia’s major oil and gas companies in 2012 and 2013.

This possibility for increased tax revenues, coupled with better-than-average spending flexibility and the zero-deficit budget legislated for 2012-2014, will likely enable the okrug to maintain what we see as a very strong budgetary performance. In line with our base-case scenario, we expect the okrug’s operating surpluses to remain consistent at about a very solid 20% of operating revenues in 2012-2014.

In 2011, the management’s willingness to tackle some long-term infrastructure constraints--especially housing and transport--led to the material expansion of its capital program to well above our expectations. This resulted in deficits after capital accounts of about 10% of total revenues. Our updated base-case scenario now envisages higher capital spending and some deficits after capital accounts, which should, however, remain at less than 5% of revenues in 2012-2014.

The okrug’s tax-supported debt currently stands at a mere 5% of consolidated operating revenues and includes debt of its government-related entities and a modest guarantee. The likely continuation of conservative debt policies will result in only modest, if any, accumulation of debt, which we think will stay at less than 10% of consolidated operating revenues by 2014.

Like other Russian regions, YANAO is subject to federal policies on intergovernmental fiscal relations. At present, the public finance system restricts YANAO’s medium-term financial predictability. In addition, there is an element of institutional uncertainty regarding YANAO’s revenues, given the okrug’s somewhat ambiguous status as part of Tyumen Oblast (not rated). On a positive note, the revenue-sharing agreement between Tyumen Oblast and YANAO has been in effect since 2005 and has been extended to 2015.

YANAO’s proven gas reserves comprise 70% of the national total and 18% of the global total. Consequently, the region’s GDP per capita is among the highest in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale ‘ruAAA’). YANAO is likely to remain the key location of Russia’s gas mining activities in the long term, in our view, despite stagnation in gas extraction stemming from weak investment in exploration and production.

Liquidity

We consider YANAO’s liquidity to be “very positive” under our criteria, with the okrug’s cash position set to remain at exceptionally high levels. As of April 1, 2012, the okrug’s free cash of about Russian ruble (RUB) 28 billion (about $930 million) represented more than 30% of budgeted operating spending in 2012 and exceeded the okrug’s tax-supported debt almost 10x. In line with the okrug’s new liquidity policy, a minimum of RUB13.5 billion is earmarked for the contingency fund in 2012-2014.

According to our methodology, we qualify YANAO’s access to financial markets as “limited” by international standards because of what we see as a weak domestic bank system and the limited development of Russia’s capital market. However, we qualify that assessment with the okrug’s robust cash flow generation capability, reflecting a projected solid operating surplus in line with our base-case scenario.

The okrug’s zero direct debt translates into no debt service over the next 12 months.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, despite ongoing spending pressures, YANAO will likely maintain strong financials, an excellent liquidity position, and very modest if any borrowing. It also factors in our expectation that YANAO’s contingency fund will mitigate revenue volatility risks from economic concentration, at least in the medium term.

We would likely take a negative rating action on YANAO in the event of a negative rating action on the Russian Federation. Even if the sovereign ratings remained at their current levels, there might be negative rating implications if the assumptions under our downside scenario were to materialize. These include the structural deterioration of YANAO’s budgetary performance, with deficits after capital accounts weakening to about 8% of revenues in 2012-2014, or the relaxation of the okrug’s reserve and liquidity policies.

If we were to consider that the Russian sovereign’s creditworthiness had improved, we might take positive rating actions on YANAO over the next two years if we saw measures consistent with our upside scenario. For instance, in addition to continually strong financial and debt indicators, the okrug would have demonstrated consistency in managing its reserves, with the contingency fund significantly exceeding existing levels. Another factor for our upside case is our anticipation of increased support from the institutional framework and predictability of Russia’s taxation system.

