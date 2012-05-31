FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd.
May 31, 2012 / 10:32 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. ------------- 31-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand

Local currency BBB+/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, Marine, and

Casualty

Insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-May-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

30-Dec-2009 A-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. reflects the insurer’s strong competitive position in Thailand’s non-life insurance industry. We expect Dhipaya’s earnings to support the rating over the next one to two years. The insurer’s financial flexibility also supports the rating. Dhipaya’s significantly weakened capital position due to last year’s floods in Thailand and the insurer’s rapid growth strategy temper these strengths. Dhipaya’s reliance on reinsurance subjects it to increased counterparty credit risks on reinsurance recoverable assets.

