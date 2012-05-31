TEXT-Fitch affirms Autonomous Region of Sardinia at 'A'; outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Region of Sardinia’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘A’ and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F1’. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative. The action affects EUR1.8bn of loans and bonds outstanding.

The affirmation reflects Fitch’s belief that Sardinia’s funding system, based on shares of major national taxes, should allow the region to maintain a favourable balance of revenue and spending. The Negative Outlook is aligned with that on Italy’s sovereign ratings as the region’s below average economic wealth indicators means Fitch does not believe that a more than one-notch uplift above Italy’s sovereign rating is warranted.

A downgrade of Italy, or a decline in Sardinia’s operating margin below the 5%-6% expected by Fitch, would be negative for the ratings. An upgrade is difficult to envisage amid the ongoing eurozone debt crisis. However, if Italy’s Outlook was revised to Stable, Sardinia’s Outlook could be revised accordingly if the budgetary performance and economic indicators remain in line with the agency’s expectations.

Fitch does not expect changes in Sardinia’s special statute of autonomy, which prevents the national government from unilaterally altering the revenue/spending mix. Fixed shares of major national taxes, ranging from 90% of VAT to 70% of corporate income tax (CIT) should support tax resiliency, while the larger set of responsibilities compared with ordinary regions allows a better revenue/spending match.

In the agency’s base case scenario, Sardinia’s stock of bonds and loans should remain flat at about EUR1.9bn by end-2014 as borrowing matches principal repayment, as opposed to Sardinia’s forecasts of frozen borrowing. Debt management is prudent with 66% of debt outstanding carrying fixed rates. A debt burden hovering around 30% of the budget size in Fitch’s assumption compares well with the ‘A’ rating category.

Fitch expects Sardinia’s operating margin to halve to about 6% by 2013-2014 as the region eventually takes over the responsibility of funding its local authorities for about EUR300m. Fitch does not expect debt cover ratios with the current balance to be above five years, while the debt servicing coverage ratio with the operating balance will hover above 1.5x

Weak industry and a drop in internal consumption due to the phase out of job-protection schemes may result in an unemployment rate rising towards 15% and a GDP contraction of 2% in 2012 followed by a modest recovery. While Fitch believes that sustaining population growth, even by R&D investment to retain young researchers, should positively impact the economy over time, reliance on tourism inflows, concentration of exports in refined oil products and restructuring in the chemical sector will remain near-term challenges.

Fitch forecasts Sardinia’s capex will shrink by 40% in 2012-2014 compared with the previous three years. About EUR600m of annual spending will primarily fund the completion of high-speed roads and the extraordinary maintenance of ports, airports and schools, supporting tourism and demography retention. The good track record of managing EU funds amid low proceeds from asset sales should be conducive to avoiding deficit spending.

The administration’s priority to overcome over the medium-term EUR1bn fund balance deficit by continuing downsizing planned but not carried out investments may trade off with the need to sustain the regional economy as the recession further dents private sector confidence. In Fitch’s base case scenario, the contraction of the deficit is contingent upon the resumption of borrowing, which has remained frozen since the mid-2000s.