TEXT-Fitch cuts 8 Spanish autonomous communities; negative outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded eight Spanish autonomous communities. The agency has also affirmed one autonomous community. The Outlooks are all Negative. In addition, the agency has downgraded three credit-linked public sector entities (PSE) and assigned Negative Outlooks. The respective bond issues/senior unsecured ratings have also been downgraded. A full list of rating actions is below.

Fitch placed eight Autonomous Communities on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 9 March 2012, and indicated that it would resolve the RWN by end May. Following the downgrades, the Long-term ratings of all the Autonomous Communities under the common regime that were on RWN are now in the ‘BBB’ category, while the Basque Country is rated ‘A+’ and the Autonomous Community of Madrid, which was not been placed on RWN, is rated ‘A-'.

The rating actions reflect the negative economic and market environment in Spain, which has resulted in depressed fiscal revenues, and the structural fiscal deficits of the regional administrations, which will require considerable additional efforts to be reduced, and also the difficulties in accessing long-term funding.

In resolving the RWN, Fitch specifically assessed four elements:

- The autonomous communities suffered from some under-funding by the state in 2011, which worsened the overall results. Large extraordinary expenditure that should have been recorded in previous years also contributed to the significant deterioration.

- The recent introduction of the Budgetary Stability and Financial Sustainability (BSL) law is a positive step by the central government to instil budgetary discipline in the regions. It establishes severe penalties for non-compliance and allows central government to intervene directly in the regions’ finances if they fail to meet budget deficit targets. The ratings also factor in the significant efforts that autonomous communities have made to meet budgetary goals.

- The central government approved the economic and financial plans (EFP) of 16 autonomous communities on 17 May. Only Asturias’ plan was not approved but this is not yet a cause for concern. Most of the plans show a projected decline in current revenue for 2012 and a strong recovery in 2013. However, despite reducing operating expenditure, most of the autonomous communities expect to report a negative operating balance in 2012. Many austerity measures have been introduced but to date only limited structural reforms have been implemented that address the sustainability of basic services funded by autonomous communities (notably healthcare and education).

- Regions still face significant financing pressure in 2012 as a large proportion of debt falls due in the second half of the year. Fitch understands that central government is actively seeking ways of easing liquidity for the regions and also looking at setting up instruments to facilitate long-term funding at more affordable rates.

The downgrade of the Autonomous Community of Madrid is in part due to the significant increase in debt incurred in the 2010-12 period, which Fitch considers very unlikely to be reduced, as well as the negative economic environment in Spain.

Fitch notes that the intrinsic rating of the weakest regions could be lower than their actual rating but the control and monitoring measures introduced by the central government and the fact that debt servicing is a priority expenditure item help to support at least an investment grade rating. The central government has indicated that some mechanisms to support liquidity and more particularly to allow regions to pay their debt coming due in 2012 will soon be designed. Nevertheless, Fitch will continue to monitor the ability and continued willingness of central government to support and control regional finances. Any weakening of this support would result in further negative rating actions. The more severe downgrades of the regions of Andalusia, Murcia and the Canary Islands reflect their large refinancing pressures in 2012 and their weaker than national average economic environment, which Fitch believes will delay their financial recovery.

The Negative Outlooks reflect the general market environment in Spain and the still weak economic and fiscal context for the autonomous communities, which heightens the execution risk of implementing the austerity measures. Non-compliance with the EFP, as well as increasing liquidity pressure could lead to further negative rating action.

The central government has presented its 2012 budget, and the reduction in funding for the autonomous communities means that current revenues were revised downwards, equal to an average 1.3% decline compared with 2011. Despite reductions in operating expenditure, most of the autonomous communities expect to report negative operating balances in 2012, which would represent about 6.2% of their combined operating revenues. Fitch believes that negative operating balances may persist over the medium term. The agency takes some comfort from the recent legislation which makes debt servicing a priority spending over commercial obligations.

The individual regional deficit as a proportion of GDP for 2011 was larger than planned. The compliance with the 2012 deficit target of 1.5% is still challenging. However, it may still be possible to reach it, thanks to a reduction in capital investment rather than as a result of successfully implementing structural reforms. It will also depend on the willingness of central government to implement the BSL.

The rating actions are as follows:

Autonomous Community of Andalusia

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to ‘BBB’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Short-term rating downgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘F1’ ; off RWN

Autonomous Community of Asturias

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Short-term rating downgraded to ‘F2’ from ‘F1’; off RWN

Autonomous Community of the Basque Country

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘AA’; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Short-term rating downgraded to ‘F1’ from ‘F1+'; off RWN

Transport Consortium of Bizkaia

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘AA-'; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Short-term rating downgraded to ‘F1’ from ‘F1+'; off RWN

The ratings are credit-linked to the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country.

Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to ‘BBB’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Short-term rating downgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘F1’; off RWN

Viviendas Sociales e Infraestructuras de Canarias SA (Visocan)

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘A-'; off RWN; Negative Outlook

The ratings are credit-linked to the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands

Autonomous Community of Cantabria

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Short-term rating downgraded to ‘F2’ from ‘F1’; off RWN

Instituto de Finanzas de Cantabria (ICAF)

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Short-term rating downgraded to ‘F2’ from ‘F1’

The ratings are credit-linked to the Autonomous Community of Cantabria.

Autonomous Community of Castile-La Mancha

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at ‘BBB-'; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Short-term rating affirmed at ‘F3’; off RWN

Autonomous Community of Catalonia

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB+'; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Short-term rating downgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘F2’; off RWN

Autonomous Community of Madrid

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’;

Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to ‘F2’ from ‘F1’

Autonomous Community of Murcia

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to ‘BBB’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Negative Outlook

short-term rating downgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘F1’; off RWN