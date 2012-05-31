TEXT-S&P summary: Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 -

Summary analysis -- Saudi Basic Industries Corp. ------------------ 31-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Saudi Arabia

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Apr-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

29-Sep-2006 NR/NR A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on Saudi Arabia-based petrochemicals producer Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) primarily reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as ‘a’ and one notch of uplift for potential extraordinary state support. We consider SABIC, 70% owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+), a government-related entity (GRE). We qualify SABIC’s link with the government as “very strong” and its role for the country as “important” under our criteria, resulting in one notch uplift as per our criteria.

SABIC is the world’s No. 2 producer of ethylene and the No. 3 producer of polyethylene. Its all-in production--which comprises mainly petrochemicals, intermediates, and polymers, and secondarily fertilizers and steel-reached 69 million tons (mmt) in 2011, up from 58.5 mmt in 2009. SABIC’s 12 domestic crackers and chemical complexes are located at the Jubail and Yanbu industrial sites. SABIC’s sizable international activities, SABIC Europe and SABIC IP (both not rated), are nevertheless important revenue contributors.

Our view of SABIC’s “strong” business risk profile is supported primarily by the excellent profitability of the company’s Saudi activities, which enjoy access to competitively priced gas-based feedstocks at prices that are well below world market levels. This access is made possible through the company’s long-term gas supply contracts with the national oil company Saudi Aramco. However, SABIC’s limited geographic diversity is a key rating constraint. Its Saudi Arabian production assets continue to account for the lion’s share of profits, even if the majority of domestic production is exported. Other relative weaknesses are the cyclicality of SABIC’s petrochemicals and steel-production business units.

SABIC’s “modest” financial risk profile is underpinned by the company’s modest debt in comparison to its impressive free operating cash flow (FOCF) before dividends. FOCF was boosted notably in 2011, now that SABIC’s huge multiyear investment capital spending has abated. In addition, we view the company’s liquidity management as prudent. It has sizable cash balances, which management aims should cover several years of debt maturities, and which it also keeps as flexibility in case of small to midsize acquisition opportunities. Nevertheless, relative weaknesses are cash flow volatility due to oil and chemical prices, generous dividends, and the group’s complexity resulting from large minorities at several project subsidiaries.

Key business and profitability developments

We expect SABIC’s EBITDA in 2012 to be somewhat below the record high 2011 EBITDA of Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR) 60.6 billion ($16.2 billion), which was fully in line with our expectations. For 2012, we assume a $100 per barrel (bbl) oil price, compared with $111 perbbl on average in 2011. We also assume lower chemical and polymer margins than in 2011, in view of the less supportive global economic conditions. At the same time, SABIC’s EBITDA should benefit from the full-year contribution of its multi-billion Saudi Kayan project. First-quarter 2012 EBITDA, for example, was a solid SAR14.8 billion.

Under more conservative oil prices of $80-$90 per bbl and midcycle margins for chemicals and steel, we estimate SABIC’s EBITDA could stay at or above SAR52 billion.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments SABIC’s adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratios should remain very comfortable over 2012-2013 within the range of 70%-100% under our scenario, even when factoring in the possibility that part of the company’s huge cash balances could be used for a midsize acquisition. At year-end 2011, FFO to debt stood at 100%. We also view SABIC’s financial flexibility as ample, including a strong FOCF: FFO in 2011 reached almost SAR58 billion, compared with strongly reduced capital spending of SAR11.1 billion, SAR11.8 billion in parent dividends, and SAR10.2 billion in dividends to minorities. Over the medium term, we expect some pickup in capital expenditures to about SAR15 billion from the current trough, as well as potential for a modest acquisition.

SABIC’s gross financial debt declined to SAR102.5 billion ($29 billion) on Dec. 31, 2011, with reported cash and short-term deposits at a very high SAR66.2 billion ($17.6 billion). Management has stated that it aims to keep a sizable liquidity cushion, providing flexibility and coverage for price volatility, and fairly significant medium-term debt maturities of about SAR14 billion per year. We nevertheless expect that SABIC will apply some cash toward further reducing gross debt and potentially some midsize acquisitions. Our adjusted net debt figure stood at SAR57.6 billion at end 2011, which is almost SAR22 billion more than reported net debt of SAR35.8 billion. This is because we adjust for pensions (SAR8.5 billion) and operating leases (SAR5.2 billion), while we treat about SAR5 billion of cash as tied to operations and therefore do not net it from debt. Most of SABIC’s net debt is located at international subsidiaries (SABIC IP and SABIC Capital), and at joint-venture projects such as Saudi Kayan, Yansab, and Sharq, which have not yet deleveraged.

Liquidity

We assess SABIC’s liquidity as “strong”. Liquidity sources cover liquidity needs by more than 2x.

We estimate that SABIC’s main liquidity sources for the next 12 months are:

-- Very high surplus cash holdings and short-term investments estimated at over SAR70 billion at the end of March 2012. This excludes SAR5 billion, which we treat as tied to operations. Management has confirmed that the majority of this is located at, and available to the Saudi parent company;

-- Undrawn committed medium-term credit lines at end-December 2011 of $1.6 billion at SABIC Capital, maturing in 2016; and

-- FFO that we anticipate will stay in the range of SAR45 billion-SAR50 billion

This compares with potential liquidity needs over the next 12 months of:

-- High short-term debt of about SAR14.8 billion at end March 2012. In addition, debt maturities will remain sizable in 2013 and 2014, at about SAR14 billion per year;

-- Capital expenditures that we estimate will rise again to SAR15 billion or just below; and

-- High dividends, including those to minorities, which amounted to SAR22 billion in 2011, but which we view as partly discretionary in nature.

Outlook

The stable outlook factors in the substantial financial headroom in SABIC’s credit metrics at year-end 2011 and our expectation of continued large FOCF, even if petrochemical industry conditions become less favorable, but assuming oil that prices remain at elevated levels. We view a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of about 55% (100% at year-end 2011) as commensurate with the current ratings, under a more conservative midcycle pricing environment (including oil prices of $80 a barrel). We also believe that the ratings incorporate headroom for a sizable acquisition funded from the group’s cash balances.

Downward pressure is unlikely, in our view, given the group’s increased financial strength. However, a higher SACP is currently unlikely, given the group’s limited geographic diversity, with the lion’s share of profits stemming from Saudi Arabian production assets. In addition, even if we raised the SACP by one notch, the overall rating would remain unchanged because we would likely remove the one notch of uplift for extraordinary state support, according to our criteria.