TEXT-S&P summary: Jordan (Hashemite Kingdom of)

The Jordanian government faces the challenge of reducing the following fiscal imbalances:

-- The general government budget deficit remains sizable and has deteriorated according to our estimate, at 6.2% of GDP in 2011, and is forecast to decline only modestly to 5.8% of GDP in 2012;

-- The composition of spending has shifted away from capital expenditures and toward current expenditures such as food and energy subsidies or transfer payments;

-- The fiscal deficit would be higher without foreign grants, which amounted to 16% of general government revenues in 2011; and

-- Net general government debt will, we project, approach 50% of GDP in 2014.

Jordan’s external liquidity is only marginally weakening as its net external liability position edges up to an estimated 122% of current account receipts (CARs) in 2012. At 87%, gross external financing needs as a percentage of CARs plus useable reserves also remain manageable.

Due to higher import prices and a decline in tourism receipts as well as remittances, we forecast the current account deficit will remain wide at 6.9% of GDP in 2012. Similarly, foreign currency reserves have declined by nearly 6% in 2011 to cover the loss of foreign investment inflows in response to regional unrest. Nevertheless, they remain sufficient to cover more than six months of imports and should in our view prevent any risks to the Jordanian dinar’s peg against the dollar. We consider the disorderly departure of the central bank governor in September 2011 to be a reflection of rising political risk more than a decline in institutional independence. Consequently, we have not adjusted our views of the credibility of Jordan’s monetary authorities.

Jordan’s deepening ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is a potentially positive development. A formalization of GCC support for Jordan could make the flows of foreign grants more predictable as well as increase foreign investment or improve Jordan’s labor market by increasing Jordanian workers in GCC economies.

The recovery rating of ‘4’ indicates our view of a post-default recovery rate of 30%-50% and assumes a default by Jordan would likely be related to donor countries withholding financial support, or a deep recession in key trading partners such as GCC states. Under this scenario, the recovery rating is constrained by our consideration of Jordan’s default history with both public and private creditors during 1989-1993.

The T&C assessment is two notches above the foreign currency rating, reflecting our opinion that the likelihood of Jordan restricting access to foreign exchange needed by Jordan-based nonsovereign issuers for debt service is moderately lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign-currency obligations. Economic policies are focused outward and there are very few foreign exchange restrictions, suggesting a lower likelihood than in more-interventionist sovereigns of resorting to such restrictions in a severe downside scenario.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if any of the following occurs: the political environment deteriorates; Jordan’s fiscal performance fails to improve; or we see a delay in either enacting economic reforms or rebounding economic growth. While international support has provided some buffer this year, we could lower our ratings if foreign grants were to decline beyond our expectations without an offsetting fiscal adjustment. Similarly, if Jordan’s external position were to weaken significantly, the ratings could also come under downward pressure.

On the other hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if the new government is able to launch reforms that lead to a steadier political environment, provide support for public finances such as constraining current expenditures without hampering growth, and boost external investor confidence. We could also review the outlook if Jordan’s relationship with the GCC becomes more institutionalized, with a more formalized relationship enhancing the predictability of financial support for the Kingdom.