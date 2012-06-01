TEXT-Fitch afrms KEPCO and GENCOs at 'A+';otlk positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea Electric Power Corporation’s (KEPCO) and its six fully-owned generation companies’ (Gencos) Long- and Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘A+’ and ‘F1’, respectively. The Outlook is Positive. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

KEPCO’s ratings are equalised with those of Korea (‘A+'/Positive) as per Fitch’s parent-subsidiary linkage methodology, reflecting their strong operational and strategic ties. Similarly, the ratings of the six Gencos are equalised with those of KEPCO given the strong linkages between them.

KEPCO is 51.1%-owned by the Korean government and a key state-owned enterprise. It enjoys a monopolistic position in electricity transmission and distribution in South Korea. KEPCO’s five non-nuclear Gencos each generates 11%-13% of the country’s total electricity production, while its nuclear power subsidiary, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd, generates around 32%. Of the country’s total generation capacity, 84% was accounted for by KEPCO’s six Genco subsidiaries in 2011. The government maintains full control of the company’s operations, with almost all aspects of its activities governed by the KEPCO Act and the Public Entity Management Act. Investments undertaken by KEPCO and Gencos are in line with the country’s long-term strategic plan for the energy sector and their operations are closely monitored by the government.

KEPCO reported a net loss in 2011 - its fourth loss since 2008 - due to under-recovery of electricity generation costs arising from insufficient tariff hikes. The government introduced an automatic fuel cost adjusted-tariff system in July 2011 which it later suspended, exposing KEPCO to fuel cost volatility. Despite two ad-hoc tariff hikes in 2011 (4.5% in April and 4.9% in August), KEPCO reported an operating loss of KRW685bn (after other operating income and expenses reported by the company). Receivables related to the suspension of the fuel cost adjustment system totalled KRW795bn as of end-March 2012, an increase of KRW437bn from December 2011. Fitch notes that the government is reviewing KEPCO’s proposed 13% tariff increase and believes that while some tariff increases are possible, political pressure ahead of the presidential election at end-2012 means any material increases are highly unlikely in the near-term.