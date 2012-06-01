TEXT-Fitch:EMEA CMBS loan repayment index set to deteriorate

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings says in its latest European CMBS bulletin that after another quiet month in June, July will see almost EUR2.4bn (21 loans) falling due. The agency expects the Repayment Index to deteriorate as financing conditions have not improved for secondary European commercial real estate assets.

Five of the loans maturing in July are financed by bonds falling due only two years later (in July 2014). Should these loans fail to repay, therefore, the flexibility available to the relevant special servicer will be curtailed, which may limit recoveries. As has been seen in Opera Uni-Invest, failure to complete loan workout in time can result in CMBS default.

With minimal option to extend loans during a short tail, and with pressure not to preside over issuer default, special servicers may have to liquidate real estate collateral in unfavourable conditions, as forced sellers. In light of this, Fitch may cap affected CMBS ratings as bond maturity approaches.

Fitch’s Maturity Repayment Indices are incorporated into the agency’s ‘European CMBS Loan Maturity Bulletin’, which provides data and commentary on loans backing European CMBS that are due to mature during the month. The bulletin supplements the agency’s ongoing rating analysis and surveillance services and is available at www.fitchratings.com. It also looks at the status of loans that reached their maturity in previous months. Data on loan maturities is also available for download in Excel format.

Information and analysis of loan, portfolio and note-level information pertaining to all Fitch-rated European CMBS can be downloaded from www.fitchratings.com. Each loan summary in the bulletin will link to this additional data. The loan-by-loan ‘CMBS SMART’ surveillance pages, which are updated quarterly, contain Fitch’s own performance metrics, such as the “Fitch LTV” and “Fitch Property Grade”, alongside reported transaction performance data and ratings. This information is available in spreadsheets with a consistent format that can be downloaded by investors for further analysis.

Fitch’s European CMBS performance tool ‘CMBS SMART’ is available at: www.fitchratings.com under the following headers: > Sectors > Structured Finance > CMBS > Tools > CMBS Surveillance > European

