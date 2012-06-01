TEXT-S&P:Shanghai Zendai rtg unaffected by news of lawsuit

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. (B-/Negative/--; cnB-/--) are not affected by Fosun International Ltd.’s (BB+/Negative/--; cnBBB/--) announcement that it has filed a civil suit against various parties, including Soho China Ltd. and Shanghai Zendai. The lawsuit is over the sale of the Shanghai Bund 8-1 Land in Shanghai. It is unclear if Fosun has legal ground to contest the sale. Also, the lawsuit could be lengthy and the timing of a resolution uncertain.

In our view, the lawsuit will not hinder Shanghai Zendai’s plan to repay its US$139 million senior notes in early June. According to Shanghai Zendai, it has received the bulk of the 2.96 billion Chinese renminbi from SOHO China for the December 2011 sale of its stake in the land.