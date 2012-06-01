FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates RITES Limited's enhanced loans
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 1, 2012 / 9:18 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates RITES Limited's enhanced loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based RITES Limited’s (RITES) additional INR750m non-fund-based working capital facilities a ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’ rating.

RITES’ outstanding ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’ rating (including the above) is now for its INR5,020m non-fund-based working capital facilities.

Provisional and unaudited results for FY12 (financial year ending March) indicate operating revenue of above INR8,000m with a profit before tax of INR2,800m.

For more information on RITES, please refer to rating action commentary titled “‘Fitch A1+(ind)’ Rating for RITES’s Bank Facilities”, dated 6 September 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.