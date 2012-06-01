TEXT-Fitch rates RITES Limited's enhanced loans

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based RITES Limited’s (RITES) additional INR750m non-fund-based working capital facilities a ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’ rating.

RITES’ outstanding ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’ rating (including the above) is now for its INR5,020m non-fund-based working capital facilities.

Provisional and unaudited results for FY12 (financial year ending March) indicate operating revenue of above INR8,000m with a profit before tax of INR2,800m.

For more information on RITES, please refer to rating action commentary titled “‘Fitch A1+(ind)’ Rating for RITES’s Bank Facilities”, dated 6 September 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.