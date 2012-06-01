TEXT-S&P ratings - KazTransGas

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 -

Ratings -- KazTransGas -------------------------------------------- 01-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Gas production

and/or

distribution

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Jun-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

24-Dec-2010 BB/-- BB/--

15-Jul-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

