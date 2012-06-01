FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ups KazTransGas, Intergas Central Asia to 'BB+'
#Credit Markets
June 1, 2012 / 9:48 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ups KazTransGas, Intergas Central Asia to 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 -

Overview

-- We anticipate that Kazakh gas utility company KazTransGas (KTG) and its core 100%-owned subsidiary Intergas Central Asia (ICA) will continue to generate sound cash flows over the medium term and have moderate projected debt levels.

-- Our view that KTG’s financial risk profile has improved supports a higher stand-alone credit profile assessment of the KTG group, which we now assess at ‘bb’.

-- We are therefore raising our ratings on KTG and ICA to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that KTG’s key credit metrics and liquidity will likely remain commensurate for the ratings.

Rating Action

On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit ratings on Kazakh gas utility company KazTransGas (KTG) and its 100% owned gas pipeline operator JSC Intergas Central Asia (ICA) to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’. The outlook is stable.

