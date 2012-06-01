TEXT-Fitch affirms ZKM Gdansk & tram & bus revenue bond programmes' ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zaklad Komunikacji Miejskiej w Gdansku Sp.z o.o.’s (ZKM) Long-term local currency rating at ‘BBB-’ and National Long-term rating at ‘A(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed ZKM Gdansk’s PLN220m tram and PLN60m bus revenue bond programmes’ Long-term local currency rating at ‘BBB’ and National Long-term rating at ‘A+(pol)’ and all bonds issued under them.

The affirmation of ZKM and its tram and bus revenue bond programmes reflect strong links to the City of Gdansk (‘BBB+'/Stable), the 100% owner of ZKM, good financial management, favourable contract for transport services ensuring predictable and satisfactory payments to bus and tram venture accounts (VA) which highly exceed ZKM’s obligations from revenue bonds. The ratings also factor in higher than projected EU financing, which has improved ZKM’s liquidity position.

Fitch classifies the company as a public sector entity (PSE) dependent on the city under its criteria “Rating of Public Sector Entities Outside the US”, dated 5 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. ZKM’s ratings are assessed two notches below the city of Gdansk’s ratings. Ratings of the revenue bond programmes are one notch lower than the city’s ratings due to the Support Agreements (SAs) requiring the City of Gdansk to provide additional support to the company or revenue bond programmes in defined negative scenarios.

ZKM’s ratings could be downgraded if links between ZKM and the city were weakened or ZKM’s legal framework was changed to be less supportive. A downgrade of Gdansk’s ratings would also be reflected in ZKM’s ratings. Furthermore, the revenue bonds may be downgraded if their status and rank were weakened or if the liquidity of the VAs deteriorated. Conversely, an upgrade of ZKM’s and its revenue bonds ratings may result from an upgrade of the city of Gdansk’s ratings, assuming ZKM’s and its revenue bond programmes’ links with the city remain as strong as they are currently.

ZKM’s financial position is stable. Above 90% of ZKM’s activity is financed from the transportation contract with the city, which complies with EU resolution 1370/2007. The contract fully covers all company’s costs and ensures a minimum profitability of 1.5%, increasing to 3% in 2015. Fitch does not expect any negative changes in financing ZKM by the city in the medium term. Current year financing is always established in advance and increases year-to-year, insulating the company from any market risk.