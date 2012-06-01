TEXT-S&P:Largest 2 jurisdictions offer little hope for maturities

June 01 -

OVERVIEW

-- A study of loans in Germany and the U.K.--the two largest European CMBS jurisdictions in European CMBS--reveals that nearly half of these loans have defaulted at maturity.

-- While the German multifamily housing and U.K. office sectors are among the best-performing for repayments, their repayment rates are only 55% and 43%, respectively.

-- It would be difficult to predict improvement in these figures because stronger loans may already have repaid, leaving average stock to find finance in a constrained market.

Nearly half of maturing loans in the two largest European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) jurisdictions have defaulted so far, and only about a third have repaid. Moreover, performance to date may be deceiving, as loans more likely to repay may have already done so.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ May 2012 European CMBS monthly bulletin, published today, examines performance by jurisdiction and sector for Germany and the U.K.--which together account for about 76% of the total matured loan balance as of May 1, 2012. The study reveals that only 22% of German loans and 39% of U.K. loans have successfully repaid at maturity so far.

When looking at the sectors in these two jurisdictions, even those that currently exhibit comparatively strong performance are under pressure. German multifamily housing--the jurisdiction’s second-largest sector at 25% of the total matured securitized balance--has the highest payment rate that we have observed in any German sector, at only 55% of matured loans. Similarly, U.K. office--the jurisdiction’s largest sector at just under 50% of the total matured securitized balance--has a payment rate of only 43%.

With large portfolios coming to maturity, we consider that market saturation and credit availability are real issues constraining loan refinancing prospects. German multifamily housing, in particular, will be tested in 2013 when maturing loans are set to total EUR10.35 billion, or 68% of this sector’s total loan balance (including loans that have already repaid).

While it would be premature to assume that default and repayment rates are indicative of future averages for each jurisdiction and sector, it would also be difficult to predict an improvement in the figures. It may instead be more logical to assume that the best-performing--or the more easily refinanceable--loans have already repaid or prepaid. Consequently, this would leave average properties, in a market biased toward prime properties, backing the remaining loans securing the European CMBS transactions that we rate.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European CMBS Monthly Bulletin (May 2012): A Closer Look Into The Two Largest Jurisdictions, May 31, 2012