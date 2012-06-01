TEXT-Fitch places OJSC Rossiya Insurance Company on RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has placed OJSC Rossiya Insurance Company’s (Rossiya) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of ‘B-’ and National IFS rating of ‘BB-(rus)’ on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The rating action is driven by the decision by the Federal Service for Financial Markets (FSFM) to suspend Rossiya’s compulsory motor third-party liability (MTPL) insurance licence. The reason for the suspension is Rossiya’s failure to fulfil one of FSFM’s prescriptions in a timely manner. Fitch understands that the licence will be suspended when the decision is officially published in FSFM’s informational bulletin.

Fitch’s immediate concern is about the ability of Rossiya to fulfil its obligations under compulsory MTPL insurance contracts on a timely basis. MTPL constitutes a major part of the company’s business (around 40% of gross written premium). Furthermore, if the licence is suspended for a prolonged period, Rossiya’s liquidity position may suffer.

Fitch is also concerned about potential damage to Rossiya’s business from FSFM’s decision. Rossiya’s compulsory MTPL licence was also suspended in 2009, for two weeks, after which premium volumes declined by 41% in the same year compared to 2008.

Fitch expects to resolve the RWN following discussions with Rossiya’s management and on further announcements from FSFM. If the suspension is removed in the near future and with no material damage to Rossiya’s business position, the ratings will likely be affirmed. The ratings will be downgraded if Fitch believes the risk of an interruption to Rossiya’s payments has increased.