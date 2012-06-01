TEXT-S&P summary: Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna S.C.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna S.C. ------- 01-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Functions related

to deposit

banking

Mult. CUSIP6: T1327D

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

18-Oct-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Solid regional retail franchise.

-- Satisfactory efficiency.

-- Adequate capital position.

Weaknesses:

-- High level of nonperforming assets.

-- Exposure to fragile southern Italian regional economies.

-- Risk linked to operational complexity.