TEXT-S&P summary: Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna S.C.

Summary analysis -- Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna S.C. ------- 01-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Functions related
to deposit
banking
Mult. CUSIP6: T1327D
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
18-Oct-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Solid regional retail franchise.
-- Satisfactory efficiency.
-- Adequate capital position.
Weaknesses:
-- High level of nonperforming assets.
-- Exposure to fragile southern Italian regional economies.
-- Risk linked to operational complexity.