TEXT-S&P affrms and drops Russia-based Troika Dialog Group rtgs

June 01 -

Rating Action

On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its long and short-term counterparty credit and national-scale ratings on Troika Dialog Group Ltd. at ‘BBB-/A-3’ and ‘ruAAA’. We subsequently withdrew all ratings on Troika Dialog at the company’s request. The outlook was stable at the time of the withdrawal.

Rationale

We based our ratings on Troika Dialog Group Ltd., the holding company of Russian securities broker and investment bank Troika Dialog, on Troika Dialog’s status as a highly strategic member of the group of entities that comprise Russian state savings bank Sberbank of Russia (not rated). Sberbank’s dominant position in the Russian banking industry, crucial role in the Russian economy, good financial profile, and majority ownership by the Russian Central Bank renders its creditworthiness close to that of the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3, local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2). Sberbank completed its 100% acquisition of Troika Dialog in January 2012. It will transfer Troika Dialog’s various business lines into its business divisions during 2012 and 2013. As a result, we no longer view the stand-alone analysis as analytically relevant. In our opinion, Troika Dialog will be wholly integrated into Sberbank by the end of 2013.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 17, 2009

-- Rating Securities Companies, June 9, 2004

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn

Troika Dialog Group Ltd.

To From

Counterparty Credit Rating NR BBB-/Stable/A-3