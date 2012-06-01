FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2012 / 11:53 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch drops JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production’s (KMG EP) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘BBB-'/ Stable Outlook and withdrawn

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘BBB-'/ Stable Outlook and withdrawn

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘F3’ and withdrawn.

The ratings are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage.

KMG EP is Kazakhstan-based upstream oil and gas producer, which is majority-owned by state-controlled KazMunaiGaz National Company (‘BBB-'/Positive).

