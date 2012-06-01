TEXT-Fitch downgrades DECO 12

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded DECO 12 - UK 4 p.l.c.’s (DECO 12) commercial mortgage-backed notes due January 2020, as follows:

GBP206.2m class A1 (XS0289644121) downgraded to ‘AAsf’ from ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

GBP113.7m class A2 (XS0289644477) downgraded to ‘A-sf’ from ‘AAsf’; Outlook Negative

GBP34.6m class B (XS0289644550) affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Negative

GBP27.7m class C (XS0289644634) affirmed at ‘Bsf’; Outlook Negative

GBP15.8m class D (XS0289644717) downgraded to ‘CCsf’ from ‘CCCsf’; Recovery Estimate (RE) 40%

GBP2.7m class E (XS0289644808) downgraded to ‘Csf’ from ‘CCsf’; RE 0%

GBP1.1m class F (XS0289644980) downgraded to ‘Csf’ from ‘CCsf’; RE 0%

The downgrades are driven by continued weakness in the UK commercial real estate market. This is clearly evident in the number of defaulted loans in this portfolio, which accounts for the further downgrades of the three junior note tranches. With the exception of the Tesco loan and the fully cash-collateralised Regent Capital Spectrum loan, the portfolio is weak, with Fitch LTVs ranging between 120% and 160%.

The Tesco loan, some 86% of the loan portfolio, is performing well, as expected given its underpinning by long leases to Tesco Plc (‘A-'/Stable). However, with commercial real estate financing conditions so strained, and vacated property of all quality grades subject to high haircuts, the loan is increasingly reliant on the supermarket chain’s credit quality. This accounts for the downgrades of the two senior note classes.

The class A notes, which have very strong implied exit debt yield (well into double digits), continue to carry a rating above that of Tesco since the supermarket portfolio is not tied to a single operator. However, this uplift has been reduced to a single rating category, and while this compression is largely driven by the weak property market, it echoes an upwards trend in the risk premium charged for Tesco in the credit markets. The class B notes, which represent significant incremental leverage over the class A notes, are now rated in line with Tesco in recognition of the importance of the lease value for this class.

