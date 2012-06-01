FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on Helaba's public-sector covered bonds
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 1, 2012 / 11:58 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on Helaba's public-sector covered bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Helaba’s public-sector covered bonds and affirmed our ‘AAA’ ratings on the program and related series.

-- The outlook is stable.

-- Our ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds.

However, certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future methodologies and assumptions applied to rate covered bonds may differ from the current criteria. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘AAA’ credit ratings on Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale’s (Helaba) public-sector covered bond program and related series of covered bonds (“Oeffentliche Pfandbriefe”) issued under the program following a review. The outlook is stable.

Today’s rating action follows our review of the asset and cash flow information provided as of Jan. 31, 2012.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.