TEXT-Fitch: Short-term impact of Dutch mortgage reform likely limited

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Significant changes to the residential mortgage market in the Netherlands are likely to have a limited short-term impact on Dutch mortgage performance, Fitch Ratings says. Nevertheless, the reforms should have a positive long-term impact.

Further clarification on key provisions, including the possible grandfathering of existing mortgages, would help our assessment. But we think that the changes may accelerate existing trends in the Dutch mortgage market that are already taken into account in our ratings analysis. So we would expect no ratings impact on existing Dutch RMBS transactions.

Two major changes are reducing mortgage interest tax deductibility and gradually reducing the maximum LTV limit. We think these measures will ultimately cut the level of mortgage debt in the Netherlands, reducing systemic risk.

Less certain is how they will affect borrower behaviour. Reducing mortgage tax deductibility for new mortgages while grandfathering existing ones, as indicated in the initial proposal, would mean there is no immediate impact on affordability for existing borrowers.

From next year mortgage interest payments would only be tax deductible if the mortgage loan is fully repaid within 30 years on, at least, an annuity basis. Net mortgage payments would rise over time in an annuity loan as the lower falling proportion of interest payments versus principal repayments reduces the impact of tax deductibility. This would increase pressure on borrowers over the life of a mortgage, but would reduce refinancing risk.

However, the default assumptions we apply to Dutch RMBS transactions are already more back-loaded, to allow for potential economic shocks and stress to the housing and mortgage markets. Therefore, the potential impact of a shift to annuity mortgages is already partly accounted for in our rating analysis.

We assume prepayment rates would fall if the lack of tax deductibility on new mortgages dissuades borrowers from refinancing away from their existing deal. They have already fallen as a general contraction of credit and the Code of Conduct for mortgage lenders reduces refinancing options in the Dutch mortgage market. We have therefore already planned to lower our prepayment stress in our Dutch RMBS criteria, the latest version of which will be published in the near future.

However, it is not yet clear if, as indicated in the original version of the reforms, borrowers could keep the same, grandfathered, mortgage deal for their existing loan amount if they move homes. If this is the case, it is only any additional borrowing that would be subject to the rule change. This would support refinancing activity but would presumably help drive house prices down. In our pending updated criteria, we expect a further 7% fall in Dutch house prices from current levels over the next two years.

The changes are likely to take effect next year after the Dutch caretaker government agreed an austerity programme in May, but the relevant parliamentary vote will not take place before the new elections, due on 12 September. In its recent recommendation on the programme, the European Commission said the Netherlands should take steps to “gradually reform the housing market, including by phasing out mortgage interest deductibility and/or through the system of imputed rents.”