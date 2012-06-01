TEXT-S&P asgns 'BB+' rtg to Vishay $150M convertible debentures

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012

-- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First Quarter, April 11, 2012

-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 29, 2012

-- U.S. Technology Companies’ Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--

New Ratings

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Senior Unsecured

$150 mil convertible debentures BB+

due 2042

Recovery Rating 4