TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs in PRIME 2006-1 Funding Limited Partnership

June 01 -

OVERVIEW

-- Since our previous review of PRIME 2006-1 Funding Limited Partnership, there have been further principal deficiency events in the underlying portfolio.

-- Single-obligor concentration risk remains one of the primary concerns, with the top 10 obligors accounting for about 81% of the performing portfolio balance.

-- We have lowered our ratings on five classes of notes, and affirmed our rating on the working capital loan.

-- PRIME 2006-1 Funding Limited Partnership is a German transaction backed by a static portfolio of profit participation agreements.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on PRIME 2006-1 Funding Limited Partnership’s (PRIME 2006-1) class A, B, C, D, and E notes. At the same time, we affirmed our rating on the working capital loan (WCL) in the transaction (see list below).

PRIME 2006-1 is a German small and midsize enterprise (SME) transaction. The underlying collateral comprises payment claims of the issuer against German SMEs under profit participation agreements (PPAs). In the event of an insolvency or liquidation of the company, the issuer’s claims under the PPAs will be subordinated to the claims of all other creditors of the company, but rank ahead of shareholders.