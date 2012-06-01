FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in U.K. RMBS deal First Flexible No. 4
June 1, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in U.K. RMBS deal First Flexible No. 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 01 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis in line with our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on First Flexible No. 4’s class A and M notes and lowered our rating on the class B notes.

-- First Flexible No. 4 is backed by prime U.K. residential mortgages originated by Britannic Money.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on First Flexible No. 4 PLC’s class A and M notes, and lowered its rating on the class B notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (dated April 2012). Our analysis reflects the application of our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria.

The portfolio has a high concentration of buy-to-let loans (83.65%) and it benefits from a low weighted-average current loan-to-value ratio (51.24%) and highly seasoned loans (weighted average seasoning of 128 months). The arrears performance has been stable and remains low, consistently outperforming our U.K. prime RMBS index. Cumulative losses are currently equal to 0.02% of the issued notes.

