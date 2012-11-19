TEXT-S&P summary: Korea Resources Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 19 -

Summary analysis -- Korea Resources Corp. ------------------------- 19-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Primary SIC: Minerals, ground

Mult. CUSIP6: 50066D

Mult. CUSIP6: 50066E

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--

26-Dec-2006 A/-- A/--

Rationale

Our ratings on mining and investment financing company Korea Resources Corp. (KORES; A+/Stable/--) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ opinion that there is an extremely high likelihood of the government of the Republic of Korea (foreign currency rating A+/Stable/A-1; local currency rating AA-/Stable/A-1+) providing KORES with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event the company suffers financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our rating approach on our view that KORES plays a “very important” role for the government and has an “integral” link to it. We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KORES to be ‘bb+'.

We believe KORES plays a very important role as the government of Korea’s sole legally mandated mineral resources policy arm. In our view, the company’s overseas mining investment and policy financing businesses exist to serve the government’s long-term policy goal of increasing the country’s self-sufficiency in mineral resources. Korea’s heavily industrialized economy places strong pressure on the country to secure such resources. The government plans to increase self-sufficiency ratios in six strategic areas--bituminous coal, uranium, iron ore, copper ore, zinc, and nickel--to 43% by 2020 from 29% in 2011 and to increase that for rare earth materials and lithium to 31% from 12% in the same period.

A good example of KORES’ very important role in the government of Korea’s long-term mineral resources policy is its investment and policy financing of private sector Korean companies involved in the Ambatovy project in Madagascar--the world’s third-largest nickel mine. Through investment and policy financing for the project, KORES will likely increase Korea’s nickel self-sufficiency ratio to 55% when the mine goes into full operation--due in the first half of 2013--from 30% in 2011.

In our opinion, KORES and the government have an integral link due to the government’s full ownership, strong ongoing financial support, and tight degree of supervision. The government has increased financial support for the company in recent years, providing it with subsidies, lending it funds from the government’s Special Account for Energy and Resources Development (SAER funding) for its policy financing business, and injecting equity into the company for its overseas mining investment business. We expect the government to continue to inject capital into KORES as it pursues ambitious goals to secure overseas mineral resources and because the company is the government’s sole legally mandated policy arm for this purpose.

Our assessment of the SACP for KORES at ‘bb+’ reflects our expectation that the company is increasingly exposed to overseas mining investment business, which bears higher risks than policy financing business. We expect the company to generate close to 70% of its gross profit from overseas mining investment in 2014, compared with around 50% in 2011, and to generate around 30% of its gross profit from policy financing in 2014, compared with close to 50% in 2011. In our view, compared with policy financing business--in which KORES borrows from the government and lends to Korean private sector mining companies--overseas mining investment business carries higher risk related to business cycles, exposure to volatility in commodity prices, and competition. Also, the business requires heavy capital investment, which would increase nongovernment external financing and weaken its capital structure, unlike the policy financing business, which relies on government financing.

The company’s SACP also reflects the monopoly it has in the policy financing business for overseas mineral resources development in Korea’s private sector and the stable profitability it generates from this business because of its ability to borrow from the government at favorable rates. KORES is the only company in Korea legally mandated to conduct policy financing for private sector companies engaged in overseas mineral resources development. The company borrows from the government at rates more than 2% below the benchmark rate for three-year Korean treasury bonds.

Nevertheless, in contrast with lending to the private sector for mining development overseas, lending to mining companies operating domestically bears an inherent degree of default risk. In our view, borrowers developing domestic resources such as limestone bear higher credit risks because they are smaller and have weaker financial profiles than borrowers undertaking overseas resources development, such as POSCO (BBB+/Stable/--).

In the meantime, we expect the financial risk profile for the company will not deteriorate further but will improve modestly over next two years because the Korean government’s concern about GREs’ heavy debts has led to a slower rate of investment in overseas mining assets. In our opinion, the company’s level of investments depends on capital injections from government. Over the next two years, we believe the company is likely to cut investments in overseas mining assets unless it receives sufficient capital injections to properly cover those investments. The government is likely to increase capital injections into the company if it wants to mandate KORES increase overseas mining investments, in our view.

Liquidity

KORES’ liquidity is “adequate” this year, in our view, given the extremely high likelihood of government extraordinary support. We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s liquidity to be “less than adequate” on a stand-alone basis, because its sources of liquidity will be less than 1.2x uses this year;

-- However, in our view, strong access to the domestic capital market allows the company to refinance debt and fund investment requirements. Its position as an important GRE in Korea underpins this strong access, in our view;

-- KORES’ liquidity sources include KRW142 billion in cash and short-term investments as of Dec. 31, 2011, and, according to our projections, government injections of KRW290 billion in capital and loans this year; and

-- We project the company’s liquidity needs include KRW604 billion in committed capital expenditures and KRW9 billion in negative cash flow from operations due to working capital requirements for its lending to private sector mining companies in Korea.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KORES will continue to receive government support because it serves an essential policy role to secure overseas mineral resources for Korea’s economic development. Although we expect the company’s continuing investments in overseas resources to increase its exposure to business cycles in the mineral resources sector, we believe strong and consistent government support offsets the risk.

Because KORES’ relationship with the Korean government has more effect on the ratings than its SACP, we would raise the ratings on KORES if we raised those on the government and would lower the ratings on KORES if we lowered those on the government. Also, we would lower the ratings on KORES if the government appeared likely to privatize the company or reduce support for it. In addition, we would lower the ratings on KORES if we lowered the SACP for the company to ’ b+’ or lower, which currently seems a remote likelihood.