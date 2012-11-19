TEXT-Fitch:Capex of most concern to EMEA oil investors

Nov 19 - Fitch Ratings says that political tension in the Middle East is likely to underpin oil prices even in a weak macroeconomic environment. However, elongated upstream investment lead times and a still weak refining environment in western Europe are a cash flow concern for investors.

A series of recent investor meetings with Fitch’s EMEA Natural Resources & Commodities team in London underlined investor concerns about these and other issues. Investors seem most concerned about the lead time between higher upstream capex and eventual cash flow generation. They are worried about downward rating pressure if financial metrics become strained for an extended period.

Fitch views EMEA oil and gas companies’ capex programs as measured and rational despite a sector wide revised focus on upstream investment. Western European companies vary widely in their YTD 2012 capex. For example, BP plc (‘A’/Positive) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (‘AA’/Stable) have both increased capex by more than one-third as of 9M12 compared to the same period last year. Others like Repsol (‘BBB-'/Negative) and OMV AG (‘A-'/Stable) have, in USD terms, cut capex by 41.6% and 17.6% respectively over the same period because of presently limited investment opportunities or to conserve cash.

One credit of particular concern to investors is BG Energy Holdings (‘A’/Rating Watch Negative). Capex in the 9M12 period is actually down 4.6% versus 9M11, which is a first in what has been several years of capex increases. In November Fitch placed BG on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) reflecting a substantial reduction in its planned oil and gas production growth for 2012 and 2013, which undermines the company’s track record of meeting production targets.

Fitch expects to resolve the RWN in early 2013 following the completion of BG’s business planning process. Fitch will need to assess the impact of the company’s downward output growth revision on the company’s capex and production strategy over the next two to five years to resolve the RWN. As the company’s credit metrics are stretched for its current rating, continuous ambitious investments coupled with failure to deliver on set production targets would likely result in a downgrade.

Refining overcapacity and weak utilisation rates remain a concern for investors in the European refining sector. Whilst European refining margins reached their highest quarterly average for over four years in Q312 due to some unforeseen output declines, Fitch does not expect high refining margins to be prolonged now that the maintenance season is ending. Despite expectations of a fall in margins, Fitch does not foresee refineries cutting refining runs in Q412 because consumer demand is usually strong in the winter heating season. However, weaker margins also mean refineries seem unlikely to restore production to levels seen a few years ago.

Geopolitical risk is also on investors’ minds as they look to 2013. Investors told Fitch that oil production interruptions similar to those that occurred during the Arab Spring are a key concern when setting expectations for the next year. While geopolitical events may drive oil prices up, which positively impact cash flow, interruptions to shipping volumes may more than offset gains from these price increases - negatively impacting both operating cash flow and companies’ competitive market positions. Fitch continues to review such events on a case by case basis, with some oil and gas operators potentially more impacted than others.