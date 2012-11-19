FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P publishes October 2012 Euro CDO rating confirmation list
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2012 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P publishes October 2012 Euro CDO rating confirmation list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 19 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published an updated list of the amendments to European collateralized debt obligation (CDO), and SME CLO (small and midsize enterprise collateralized loan obligation) transactions for which it provided a rating confirmation letter between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, 2012 (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

As part of our continuing efforts to provide transparency to the market, we will regularly update this cumulative list of the amendments to European cash flow, hybrid, and synthetic CDO, and SME CLO transactions for which we have provided a preliminary or final rating confirmation letter.

In October 2012, we issued a total of seven CDO transaction rating confirmations, of which four were issued for cash and hybrid CDOs and three were for synthetic CDOs. We issued no rating confirmations for SME CLOs this month.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European CDO Amendments For Which S&P Provided Preliminary Or Final Rating Confirmation Between Oct. 1 And Oct. 31, 2012, Nov. 19, 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
