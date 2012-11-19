TEXT-S&P ratings - SAS AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 19 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- SAS AB ------------------------------------------------- 19-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Nov-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
06-Nov-2009 B-/-- B-/--
06-Nov-2008 B/-- B/--
22-Jul-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================