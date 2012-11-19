TEXT-S&P ratings - SAS AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 19 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- SAS AB ------------------------------------------------- 19-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Nov-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

06-Nov-2009 B-/-- B-/--

06-Nov-2008 B/-- B/--

22-Jul-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================