TEXT-S&P cuts SAS to 'CCC+'; places on watch neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 19 -

Overview

-- In our view, an ongoing restructuring and refinancing at Sweden-based airline SAS AB has damaged customer and supplier confidence in the group, which we believe could take some time to recover.

-- We believe that SAS could face a significant increase in near-term liquidity risk, particularly if its restructuring discussions with the final labor union are unsuccessful and/or protracted and if it does not finalize its new revolving credit facility in a timely manner.

-- We are therefore lowering our corporate credit rating on SAS to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-', and placing the rating on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a further downgrade if we believe that SAS is unlikely to finalize its restructuring and refinancing plan, or it is likely to suffer from increased near-term liquidity risk or enter into creditor protection.

Rating Action

On Nov. 19, 2012, Standard and Poor’s Rating Services lowered to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-’ its long-term corporate credit rating on Sweden-based airline group SAS AB. At the same time, we placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The downgrade and CreditWatch placement follow SAS’ announcement of its latest restructuring and refinancing plan. In our opinion, there is uncertainty surrounding the plan and this has damaged customer and supplier confidence in SAS. We see a risk that this could continue to adversely affect SAS’ ticket sales and increase its near-term liquidity risks.

The group’s major shareholders and banks have agreed to increase the size of its revolving credit facility (RCF) to Swedish krona (SEK) 3.5 billion from SEK3.1 billion, and to extend the term to March 2015. However, availability of the new RCF is subject to final documentation, parliamentary approval, and a new restructuring plan that partly depends on the support of labor unions.

SAS has managed to reach agreements in principle with the majority of its labor unions. However, we believe that should discussions with the final labor union prove unsuccessful and/or protracted, the group would face a significant increase in near-term liquidity risk. This risk would be especially acute if key suppliers tighten their payment terms, which would lead to significant cash outflows from SAS. Furthermore, demand in the airline industry is highly correlated with customer confidence and we see a risk that the uncertainty surrounding the restructuring could lead to a material decrease in ticket sales over the coming months. Therefore, in our opinion, it is crucial for the group’s ongoing survival that it executes its plan in a timely manner.

Our current base-case credit scenario assumes that SAS is successful in securing agreements with all of its labor unions. However, we believe that market conditions will become increasingly difficult for SAS in 2013, particularly taking into consideration the damage that the ongoing restructuring has done to its brand. In our opinion, revenues could be flat to marginally positive in 2012. This is based on growth in revenue per passenger kilometer of up to 3% and a capacity increase of between 3%-4%, which would pressure yields such that they are negative 2%-3%. Our assumptions also include a load factor of about 75%. On the cost side, we assume that SAS will continue to reduce its non-fuel costs by as much as 6%. However, we believe that the company needs the cost reductions proposed in the new restructuring plan to remain competitive.

We see significant downside risk to our current base case should customer confidence deteriorate any further. We have seen in the past that airlines that lose customers’ confidence in booking their services lose a significant proportion of their ticket sales in the short term.